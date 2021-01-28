Maxim Group Gives a Buy Rating to Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.59.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 56.0% and a 61.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Galmed Pharmaceuticals with a $19.67 average price target, representing a 460.4% upside. In a report issued on January 26, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.91 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.51 million.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of the liver targeted stearoyl-coenzyme A desaturase-1 modulator Aramchol, novel, once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of NASH for variable populations, as well as other liver associated disorders. The Aramchol is a synthetic conjugate of cholic acid, or a type of bile acid, and arachidic acid, or a type of saturated fatty acid, both of which, in their non-synthetic forms, are naturally occurring. The company was founded by Allen Baharaff and Tuvia Gilat in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.