Maxim Group Gives a Buy Rating to Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.25.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 60.0% and a 61.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Coherus Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.50, which is a 79.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Coherus Biosciences’ market cap is currently $1.24B and has a P/E ratio of 7.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.64.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage clinical biologics platform company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical products include pegfilgrastim biosimilar, adalimumab biosimilar, etanercept biosimilar, ranibizumab biosimilar, and aflibercept biosimilar. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.