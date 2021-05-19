Maxim Group Gives a Buy Rating to CohBar (CWBR)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to CohBar (CWBR) yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.40.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 39.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

CohBar has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.33, a 427.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

CohBar’s market cap is currently $86.5M and has a P/E ratio of -3.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.08.

CohBar, Inc. engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.