Maxim Group Gives a Buy Rating to Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.39.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 37.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capricor Therapeutics with a $6.50 average price target, which is a -11.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.08 and a one-year low of $0.88. Currently, Capricor Therapeutics has an average volume of 4.41M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapies for the treatment of cardiac and other serious medical conditions. Its product candidate consists of CAP-1002, Cenderitide, Exosomes, CAP-1001, CU-NP and CSps. The company was founded in August 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Read More on CAPR: