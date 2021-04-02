Maxim Group Gives a Buy Rating to AIM ImmunoTech (AIM)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to AIM ImmunoTech (AIM), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.39.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 47.0% and a 53.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AIM ImmunoTech with a $5.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on AIM ImmunoTech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $36K and GAAP net loss of $3.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $61K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.95 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of new drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.