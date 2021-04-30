Maxim Group Believes Soliton (SOLY) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Soliton (SOLY), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.00, close to its 52-week high of $19.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 48.2% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied DNA Sciences, Milestone Scientific, and Ra Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Soliton with a $27.50 average price target.

Soliton’s market cap is currently $383M and has a P/E ratio of -21.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.42.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical development company. It develops healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. The firm’s devices generate planar acoustic waves or shock waves in cosmetic surgical procedures, aesthetic surgical procedures, and dermatology procedures for treatments. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp & Christopher Capelli and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

