Maxim Group Believes Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) Won’t Stop Here

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Buy rating on Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) on January 11 and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $72.69, close to its 52-week high of $73.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 53.5% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nicolet Bankshares is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $74.00.

The company has a one-year high of $73.52 and a one-year low of $45.33. Currently, Nicolet Bankshares has an average volume of 29.96K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NCBS in relation to earlier this year.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, Nicolet Bank. It offers commercial and personal checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts; savings accounts; money market accounts; various types of certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial, construction, real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; as well as trust, investment management, and brokerage services. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael E. Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.