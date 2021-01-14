Maxim Group Believes First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) Won’t Stop Here

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Buy rating on First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) on January 11 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.48, close to its 52-week high of $67.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 53.5% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Arlington Asset Investment.

First Savings Financial Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on First Savings Financial Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $70.45 million and net profit of $15.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.21 million and had a net profit of $5.32 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Clarksville, IN.