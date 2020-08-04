Maxim Group Believes Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Still Has Room to Grow

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Co-Diagnostics (CODX) yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.80, close to its 52-week high of $30.99.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.4% and a 54.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Co-Diagnostics with a $33.67 average price target, representing a 27.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $30.99 and a one-year low of $0.85. Currently, Co-Diagnostics has an average volume of 5.04M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostics technology. The company’s products are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses its proprietary technology to design tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. The company was founded by Brent C. Satterfield and Dwight Howard Egan on April 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.