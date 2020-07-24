Maxim Group Believes Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Won’t Stop Here

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.53, close to its 52-week high of $17.20.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 53.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics with a $20.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.20 and a one-year low of $3.43. Currently, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has an average volume of 681.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BCLI in relation to earlier this year.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BCLI in relation to earlier this year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The company was founded on September 22, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NJ.