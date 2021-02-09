Maxim Group Believes Beam Global (BEEM) Still Has Room to Grow

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan reiterated a Buy rating on Beam Global (BEEM) yesterday and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.44, close to its 52-week high of $75.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 52.7% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Capstone Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Beam Global is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.75, representing a -3.8% downside. In a report issued on February 5, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Beam Global’s market cap is currently $545.6M and has a P/E ratio of -84.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 36.40.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BEEM in relation to earlier this year.

Envision Solar International, Inc. engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.