Maxim Group Believes Avid Technology (AVID) Won’t Stop Here

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Avid Technology (AVID) on March 17 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.02, close to its 52-week high of $19.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 105.9% and a 80.2% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, BIO-key International, and Kubient.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avid Technology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.30, representing a -0.7% downside. In a report issued on May 19, Northland Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on Avid Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $90.43 million and net profit of $7.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $93.46 million and had a net profit of $3.17 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AVID in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Jason Duva, an Insider at AVID sold 70,355 shares for a total of $655,005.

Avid Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.