Maxim Group Assigns a Hold Rating on Aegion (AEGN)

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group assigned a Hold rating to Aegion (AEGN). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 37.1% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and ABM Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aegion is a Hold with an average price target of $17.50.

The company has a one-year high of $23.65 and a one-year low of $11.40. Currently, Aegion has an average volume of 117.5K.

Aegion Corp. engages in the provision of infrastructure protection, maintenance, and rehabilitation. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection and Energy Services. The Infrastructure Solutions segment focuses on the municipal water and wastewater pipeline sector. The Corrosion Protection segment captures the benefits of continued oil and natural gas pipeline infrastructure developments. It also protects, maintain, rehabilitate, assess, and monitor pipelines from the effects of corrosion. The Energy Services segment gives value proposition based safety and labor productivity programs, which allow cost-effective construction, maintenance, turnaround, and specialty services. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.