Maxim Group Assigns a Buy Rating on SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.92.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 47.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.13 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapeutics for cancer indications. Its product galinpepimut-S, or GPS, is an immunotherapeutic agent licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, or MSK, which targets the Wilms tumor 1, or WT1, protein. Its products include galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.