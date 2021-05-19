Maxim Group Assigns a Buy Rating on PAVmed (PAVM)

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti assigned a Buy rating to PAVmed (PAVM) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 47.3% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Applied DNA Sciences, and Ra Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PAVmed is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

Based on PAVmed’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.74 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.24 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PAVM in relation to earlier this year.

PAVmed, Inc. is a medical device company, which develops and commercializes a pipeline of medical products. Its product portfolio includes DisappEAR, PORTIO, Caldus, Carpx, NextCath, and NextFlo. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.