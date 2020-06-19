Maxim Group Assigns a Buy Rating on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Heat Biologics (HTBX) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.78.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 47.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Heat Biologics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.25 and a one-year low of $0.20. Currently, Heat Biologics has an average volume of 8.3M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Heat Biologics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies designed to activate and expand a patient’s T-cell mediated immune system against cancer. The company’s T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors to hot, and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to increase clinical effectiveness. Its TCAP product candidates from the company’s ImPACT and ComPACT platforms are produced from allogeneic cell lines expressing tumor-specific proteins common among cancers. The company was founded by Jeffrey Alan Wolf on June 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.