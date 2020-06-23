Maxim Group Assigns a Buy Rating on DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI)

Maxim Group analyst Naureen Quibria assigned a Buy rating to DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.78.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.66 and a one-year low of $0.38. Currently, DelMar Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 557.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It pipeline includes the VAL-083. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.