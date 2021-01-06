Maxim Group Assigns a Buy Rating on Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.37.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.9% and a 50.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cyclo Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cyclo Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $23.83M and has a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -38.72.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CYTH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.