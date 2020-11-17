Maxim Group Assigns a Buy Rating on Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.70.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 50.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Adial Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Based on Adial Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.81 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.13 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADIL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist is in Phase 3 clinical trial. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.