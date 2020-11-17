Maxim Group Assigns a Buy Rating on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.95.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 50.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 9 Meters Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.67.

Based on 9 Meters Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.33 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NMTR in relation to earlier this year.

