Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Thanos Moschopoulos maintained a Hold rating on Maxar Technologies (MAXR) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Moschopoulos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 69.0% success rate. Moschopoulos covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sierra Wireless, Descartes, and CGI Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maxar Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.08.

The company has a one-year high of $58.75 and a one-year low of $8.65. Currently, Maxar Technologies has an average volume of 1.44M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 156 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAXR in relation to earlier this year.

Maxar Technologies, Inc. provides space technology solutions, delivering unmatched end-to-end capabilities in satellites, robotics, Earth imagery, geospatial data, analytics and insights. Its segments include Space Systems, Imagery and Services. The company was founded on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Westminster, Co.