Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Maxar Technologies (MAXR), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.57, close to its 52-week high of $32.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 67.0% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Rada Electronics Industries, and CPI Aerostructures.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maxar Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

Based on Maxar Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $439 million and net profit of $306 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $412 million and had a net profit of $148 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 137 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MAXR in relation to earlier this year.

Maxar Technologies, Inc. provides space technology solutions, delivering unmatched end-to-end capabilities in satellites, robotics, Earth imagery, geospatial data, analytics and insights. Its segments include Space Systems, Imagery and Services. The company was founded on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Westminster, Co.