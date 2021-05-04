Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Gets a Buy Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities analyst Tim James maintained a Buy rating on Maxar Technologies (MAXR) today and set a price target of C$59.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.08.

According to TipRanks.com, James is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 65.4% success rate. James covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, GFL Environmental, and Air Canada.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maxar Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.79, which is a 42.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Maxar Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $467 million and GAAP net loss of $40 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $410 million and had a net profit of $43 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 156 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAXR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Maxar Technologies, Inc. provides space technology solutions, delivering unmatched end-to-end capabilities in satellites, robotics, Earth imagery, geospatial data, analytics and insights. Its segments include Space Systems, Imagery and Services. The company was founded on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Westminster, Co.