Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Steve Arthur maintained a Buy rating on Maxar Technologies (MAXR) on November 8 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 60.9% success rate. Arthur covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Martinrea International, Magna International, and Linamar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Maxar Technologies with a $28.38 average price target.

Based on Maxar Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $436 million and net profit of $85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $413 million and had a GAAP net loss of $25 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 137 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MAXR in relation to earlier this year.

Maxar Technologies, Inc. provides space technology solutions, delivering unmatched end-to-end capabilities in satellites, robotics, Earth imagery, geospatial data, analytics and insights. Its segments include Space Systems, Imagery and Services. The company was founded on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Westminster, Co.

