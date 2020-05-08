Mattel (MAT) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Felicia Hendrix maintained a Sell rating on Mattel (MAT) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 50.6% success rate. Hendrix covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Penn National Gaming, and Las Vegas Sands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mattel with a $11.06 average price target.

Based on Mattel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $594 million and GAAP net loss of $211 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $689 million and had a GAAP net loss of $184 million.

Mattel, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of toys. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl. The North America and International segment markets and sells toys in U.S. and Canada through the Mattel Girls & Boys, Fisher-Price, Construction and Arts & Crafts Brands. The American Girl Brands segment markets and sells historical dolls, books and accessories through Truly Me, Girl of the Year, Bitty Baby, and WellieWishers brands. The company was founded by Elliot Handler, Ruth Handler and Harold Matson in 1945 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.