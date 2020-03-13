Materialise (MTLS) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

Materialise (MTLS) received a Hold rating and a $16.25 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Emil Johannessen yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.25, close to its 52-week low of $12.14.

Johannessen has an average return of 22.7% when recommending Materialise.

According to TipRanks.com, Johannessen is ranked #4080 out of 6212 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Materialise with a $16.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.41 and a one-year low of $12.14. Currently, Materialise has an average volume of 60.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.