Match Group (MTCH) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Match Group (MTCH) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 78.9% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Pinterest, and Facebook.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Match Group with a $86.00 average price target, a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

Match Group’s market cap is currently $21.31B and has a P/E ratio of 42.01. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 66.73.

Match Group, Inc. engages in providing dating products. Its brands include: Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. It operates through the following segments: Dating and Non-Dating. The Dating segment provides dating products.