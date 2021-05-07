Match Group (MTCH) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Match Group (MTCH) today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $146.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 73.5% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Match Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $168.56, which is a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $174.68 and a one-year low of $72.28. Currently, Match Group has an average volume of 2.4M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTCH in relation to earlier this year.

Texas-based Match Group is an online dating service company and provides dating products worldwide. The company has a vast portfolio of online dating services including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, among other brands.