Match Group (MTCH) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Daniel Salmon from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Match Group (MTCH), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $134.97, close to its 52-week high of $138.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Salmon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 70.1% success rate. Salmon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Netflix, fuboTV, and Ebay.

Match Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $140.67, implying a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Match Group’s market cap is currently $35.09B and has a P/E ratio of 1141.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.97.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTCH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Match Group is a provider of online dating products. The firm became public in 2015 and was more than 80% owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp until IAC spun it off in second-quarter 2020. The company has a vast portfolio of different online dating service providers, including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, and Meetic. Match Group has more than 45 brands of online dating sites and/or apps, from which it generates user fee revenue (95%) and advertising revenue (5%).

