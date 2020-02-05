Match Group (MTCH) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Match Group (MTCH). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 68.9% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Tencent Holdings, and Facebook.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Match Group with a $85.75 average price target, a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $95.32 and a one-year low of $52.31. Currently, Match Group has an average volume of 2M.

Match Group, Inc. engages in providing dating products. Its brands include: Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. It operates through the following segments: Dating and Non-Dating. The Dating segment provides dating products.