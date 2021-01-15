Match Group (MTCH) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Lauren Cassel maintained a Buy rating on Match Group (MTCH) today and set a price target of $169.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $150.48, close to its 52-week high of $159.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassel is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -25.2% and a 68.8% success rate. Cassel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Casper Sleep, Stitch Fix, and RealReal.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Match Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $151.11, representing a 1.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $159.85 and a one-year low of $44.74. Currently, Match Group has an average volume of 2.17M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTCH in relation to earlier this year.

Match Group is a provider of online dating products. The firm became public in 2015 and was more than 80% owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp until IAC spun it off in second-quarter 2020. The company has a vast portfolio of different online dating service providers, including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, and Meetic. Match Group has more than 45 brands of online dating sites and/or apps, from which it generates user fee revenue (95%) and advertising revenue (5%).