Match Group (MTCH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Jefferies and Oppenheimer gave Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from BTIG. Analyst Jake Fuller maintained a Buy rating on Match Group yesterday and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $143.67.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Match Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $170.83, a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Based on Match Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $651 million and net profit of $141 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $547 million and had a net profit of $100 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTCH in relation to earlier this year.

Texas-based Match Group is an online dating service company and provides dating products worldwide. The company has a vast portfolio of online dating services including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, among other brands.