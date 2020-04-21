Match Group (MTCH) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Match Group (MTCH) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 77.0% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and LiveRamp Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Match Group with a $79.38 average price target, a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

Match Group’s market cap is currently $22.63B and has a P/E ratio of 44.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -19.70.

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.