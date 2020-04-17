Match Group (MTCH) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Ross Sandler from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Match Group (MTCH), with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 60.4% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Uber Technologies.

Match Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.63, representing a 5.2% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Based on Match Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $547 million and net profit of $132 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $457 million and had a net profit of $116 million.

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.