Match Group (MTCH) Gets a Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

In a report released today, Benjamin Black CFA from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Match Group (MTCH), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.23, close to its 52-week high of $95.32.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 50.0% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Facebook.

Match Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.77, implying a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $95.32 and a one-year low of $43.38. Currently, Match Group has an average volume of 1.91M.

Match Group, Inc. engages in providing dating products. Its brands include: Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. It operates through the following segments: Dating and Non-Dating. The Dating segment provides dating products.