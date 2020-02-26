Matador Resources (MTDR) Receives a Buy from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara reiterated a Buy rating on Matador Resources (MTDR) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.87, close to its 52-week low of $10.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -20.5% and a 23.7% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Concho Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Matador Resources with a $21.80 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Matador Resources’ market cap is currently $1.27B and has a P/E ratio of 6.33. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.71.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MTDR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; and Midstream.