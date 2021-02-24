Matador Resources (MTDR) Gets a Hold Rating from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara reiterated a Hold rating on Matador Resources (MTDR) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.39, close to its 52-week high of $21.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.9% and a 32.9% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Laredo Petroleum, and Cabot Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Matador Resources with a $18.50 average price target, a -9.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, MKM Partners also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $19.00 price target.

Matador Resources’ market cap is currently $2.5B and has a P/E ratio of -4.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.59.

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; and Midstream. The Exploration & Production segment is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties and is currently focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. The Midstream segment conducts midstream operations in support of the company’s exploration, development and production operations and provides natural gas processing, oil transportation services, natural gas, oil and salt water gathering services and salt water disposal services to third parties. The company was founded by Joseph William Foran and Scott E. King in July 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

