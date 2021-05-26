MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) Receives a Buy from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 64.4% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.25, which is a 32.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings’ market cap is currently $534M and has a P/E ratio of 14.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -20539.33.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest segment. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities. The NauticStar segment includes recreational boats primarily used for salt water fishing, and general recreational boating. The Crest segment produces pontoon boats and are primarily used for general recreational boating. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vonore, TN.