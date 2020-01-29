MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on January 27, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 36.0% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MasterCraft Boat Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a one-year high of $26.74 and a one-year low of $13.33. Currently, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has an average volume of 177.5K.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest segment. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities.