Mastercard (MA) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele assigned a Hold rating to Mastercard (MA) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $309.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 55.2% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mastercard with a $334.00 average price target.

Mastercard’s market cap is currently $310.5B and has a P/E ratio of 39.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2583.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MA in relation to earlier this year.

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

