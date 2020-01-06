Mastercard (MA) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard (MA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $300.43, close to its 52-week high of $303.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Fandetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 71.9% success rate. Fandetti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Starwood Property, and American Express.

Mastercard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $321.25, implying a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

Mastercard’s market cap is currently $303B and has a P/E ratio of 44.59. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 61.31.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MA in relation to earlier this year.

