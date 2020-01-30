Mastercard (MA) Receives a Buy from Stephens

In a report released today, Brett Huff from Stephens reiterated a Buy rating on Mastercard (MA), with a price target of $343.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $320.32, close to its 52-week high of $327.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Huff is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 90.5% success rate. Huff covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Paypal Holdings, and ACI Worldwide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mastercard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $350.30, implying an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Macquarie also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $365.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $327.09 and a one-year low of $208.00. Currently, Mastercard has an average volume of 3.24M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MA in relation to earlier this year.

