Mastercard (MA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Robert W. Baird and Morgan Stanley gave Mastercard (NYSE: MA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst John Davis reiterated a Buy rating on Mastercard today and set a price target of $428.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $388.95, close to its 52-week high of $401.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 78.3% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mastercard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $419.70, which is a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $440.00 price target.

Based on Mastercard’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.12 billion and net profit of $1.79 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.41 billion and had a net profit of $2.1 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 119 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MA in relation to earlier this year.

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.