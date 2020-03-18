Mastercard (MA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Oppenheimer gave Mastercard (NYSE: MA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Tigress Financial. Analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on Mastercard today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $227.93, close to its 52-week low of $213.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 58.0% success rate. Feinseth covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, Snap-on, and Garmin.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mastercard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $349.52, a 57.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $368.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $347.25 and a one-year low of $213.22. Currently, Mastercard has an average volume of 5.22M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.