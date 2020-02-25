Mastercard (MA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Nomura gave Mastercard (NYSE: MA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Glenn Greene maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard today and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $311.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Greene is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 85.7% success rate. Greene covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mastercard with a $357.00 average price target, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $375.00 price target.

Mastercard’s market cap is currently $326.4B and has a P/E ratio of 40.87. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 55.48.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MA in relation to earlier this year.

