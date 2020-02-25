Mastercard (MA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Nomura and Oppenheimer gave Mastercard (NYSE: MA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard yesterday and set a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $324.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 76.5% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Mastercard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $357.00.

The company has a one-year high of $347.25 and a one-year low of $215.93. Currently, Mastercard has an average volume of 3.43M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MA in relation to earlier this year.

