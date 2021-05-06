Mastercard (MA): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on Mastercard (MA) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $373.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 72.1% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hims & Hers Health, Alphabet Class A, and Cisco Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mastercard with a $422.24 average price target, a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $387.00 price target.

Based on Mastercard’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.16 billion and net profit of $1.83 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.01 billion and had a net profit of $1.69 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 122 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MA in relation to earlier this year.

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.