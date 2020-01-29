Mastercard (MA): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

In a report released today, Glenn Greene from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard (MA), with a price target of $345.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $324.04, close to its 52-week high of $327.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Greene is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 86.3% success rate. Greene covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Global Payments, and Fiserv.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mastercard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $342.10, which is a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Macquarie also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $365.00 price target.

Mastercard’s market cap is currently $323B and has a P/E ratio of 47.54. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 65.36.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MA in relation to earlier this year.

