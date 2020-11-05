Mastercard (MA) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report issued on October 22, Dominick Gabriele from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Mastercard (MA). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $307.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 42.7% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Mastercard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $362.00, a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $315.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $367.25 and a one-year low of $199.99. Currently, Mastercard has an average volume of 3.65M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MA in relation to earlier this year.

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

