MasTec (MTZ) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Adam Seiden maintained a Buy rating on MasTec (MTZ) yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.24.

MasTec has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.89, a 38.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

MasTec’s market cap is currently $2.5B and has a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.62.

MasTec, Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Power Generation and Industrial; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers. The Oil and Gas segment offers services on oil and natural gas pipelines and processing facilities for the energy, and utilities industries. The Electrical Transmission segment deals with the energy and utility industries. The Power Generation and Industrial segment covers energy, utility and other end-markets through the installation and construction of conventional and renewable power facilities. The Other segment comprises of equity investees, other small business units that perform construction, and other services for a variety of international end-markets. The company was founded by Jorge Mas Canosa in 1994 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.